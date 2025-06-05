Chopper Dogs

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julia Caccavo, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, comforts a MWD on board an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter above Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 3, 2025. Caccavo and her MWD participated in a familiarization training to get MWDs acclimated to flying in a helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)
