Chopper Dogs

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Duggan, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, comforts a military working dog on board an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter above Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 3, 2025. MWD handlers personally train their assigned dog in law enforcement, including how to detect drugs and explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)