Chopper Dogs

A U.S. Air Force military working dog gets secured to an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter before taking off at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 3, 2025. MWDs and their handlers participated in a training to get adjusted to flying in a helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)