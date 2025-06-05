Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chopper Dogs [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chopper Dogs

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Airman Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force military working dog gets secured to an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter before taking off at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 3, 2025. MWDs and their handlers participated in a training to get adjusted to flying in a helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 11:27
    Photo ID: 9086184
    VIRIN: 250603-F-NX073-1067
    Resolution: 5511x3667
    Size: 7.98 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chopper Dogs [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chopper Dogs
    Chopper Dogs
    Chopper Dogs
    Chopper Dogs
    Chopper Dogs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Air Force
    Air Power
    355th SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download