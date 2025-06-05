A U.S. Air Force military working dog gets secured to an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter before taking off at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 3, 2025. MWDs and their handlers participated in a training to get adjusted to flying in a helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 11:27
|Photo ID:
|9086184
|VIRIN:
|250603-F-NX073-1067
|Resolution:
|5511x3667
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Chopper Dogs [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.