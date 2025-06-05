Chopper Dogs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kimbree Rush, 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, comforts a MWD on board an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter above Tucson, Arizona, June 3, 2025. Rush spent 20 minutes in the air with her MWD flying above Tucson to become comfortable on board the helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)