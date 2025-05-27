Joint Task Force - Micronesia commander hosts social event at Nimitz House for the Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250604-N-ML137-2018 ASAN, Guam (June 4, 2025) Federated States of Micronesia Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs Lorin S. Robert, center left, and FSM Ambassador to the U.S. Jackson Soram, left, speak with U.S. Department of Defense leaders during a social event at Nimitz House, June 4. FSM and U.S. DoD leaders met for a Joint Committee Meeting at JRM headquarters, June 4-5, underscoring their mutual commitment to security, international partnership, and environmental stewardship in Micronesia. The JCM is held in accordance with the Compact of Free Association Title III: Security and Defense Relations, enabling ongoing dialogue between nations to enhance security and defense in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)