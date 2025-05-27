250604-N-ML137-2033 ASAN, Guam (June 4, 2025) Federated States of Micronesia and U.S. Department of Defense leaders gather at Nimitz House for a social after the FSM-U.S. Joint Committee Meeting at Joint Region Marianas headquarters, June 4. The JCM, held June 4-5, underscored their mutual commitment to security, international partnership, and environmental stewardship in Micronesia. The JCM is held in accordance with the Compact of Free Association Title III: Security and Defense Relations, enabling ongoing dialogue between nations to enhance security and defense in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 01:07
|Photo ID:
|9085185
|VIRIN:
|250604-N-ML137-2033
|Resolution:
|6197x4136
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|ASAN, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force - Micronesia commander hosts social event at Nimitz House for the Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS