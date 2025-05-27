Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia commander hosts social event at Nimitz House for the Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting [Image 14 of 16]

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia commander hosts social event at Nimitz House for the Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting

    ASAN, GUAM

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    250604-N-ML137-2039 ASAN, Guam (June 4, 2025) Federated States of Micronesia and U.S. Department of Defense leaders gather at Nimitz House for a social after the FSM-U.S. Joint Committee Meeting at Joint Region Marianas headquarters, June 4. The JCM, held June 4-5, underscored their mutual commitment to security, international partnership, and environmental stewardship in Micronesia. The JCM is held in accordance with the Compact of Free Association Title III: Security and Defense Relations, enabling ongoing dialogue between nations to enhance security and defense in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 01:07
    Photo ID: 9085186
    VIRIN: 250604-N-ML137-2039
    Resolution: 6650x4438
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: ASAN, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force - Micronesia commander hosts social event at Nimitz House for the Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting is held in Guam at Joint Region Marianas headquarters
    Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting is held in Guam at Joint Region Marianas headquarters
    Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting is held in Guam at Joint Region Marianas headquarters
    Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting is held in Guam at Joint Region Marianas headquarters
    Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting is held in Guam at Joint Region Marianas headquarters
    Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting is held in Guam at Joint Region Marianas headquarters
    Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting is held in Guam at Joint Region Marianas headquarters
    Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting is held in Guam at Joint Region Marianas headquarters
    Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting is held in Guam at Joint Region Marianas headquarters
    TAGS

    Guam
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    allies and partners
    Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM)
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTF-M)
    Federated States of Micronesia (FSM)

