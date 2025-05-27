Joint Task Force - Micronesia commander hosts social event at Nimitz House for the Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250604-N-ML137-2032 ASAN, Guam (June 4, 2025) U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tarsis Harper, cultural liaison officer with the Oceania Engagement Team, right, says a prayer before dinner is served during a social event at Nimitz House, June 4. FSM and U.S. Department of Defense leaders met for a Joint Committee Meeting at JRM headquarters, June 4-5, underscoring their mutual commitment to security, international partnership, and environmental stewardship in Micronesia. The JCM is held in accordance with the Compact of Free Association Title III: Security and Defense Relations, enabling ongoing dialogue between nations to enhance security and defense in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)