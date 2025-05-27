Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia commander hosts social event at Nimitz House for the Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting [Image 15 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia commander hosts social event at Nimitz House for the Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting

    ASAN, GUAM

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    250604-N-ML137-2032 ASAN, Guam (June 4, 2025) U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tarsis Harper, cultural liaison officer with the Oceania Engagement Team, right, says a prayer before dinner is served during a social event at Nimitz House, June 4. FSM and U.S. Department of Defense leaders met for a Joint Committee Meeting at JRM headquarters, June 4-5, underscoring their mutual commitment to security, international partnership, and environmental stewardship in Micronesia. The JCM is held in accordance with the Compact of Free Association Title III: Security and Defense Relations, enabling ongoing dialogue between nations to enhance security and defense in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 01:07
    Photo ID: 9085187
    VIRIN: 250604-N-ML137-2032
    Resolution: 7050x4705
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: ASAN, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force - Micronesia commander hosts social event at Nimitz House for the Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia commander hosts social event at Nimitz House for the Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia commander hosts social event at Nimitz House for the Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting
    Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting is held in Guam at Joint Region Marianas headquarters
    Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting is held in Guam at Joint Region Marianas headquarters
    Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting is held in Guam at Joint Region Marianas headquarters
    Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting is held in Guam at Joint Region Marianas headquarters
    Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting is held in Guam at Joint Region Marianas headquarters
    Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting is held in Guam at Joint Region Marianas headquarters
    Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting is held in Guam at Joint Region Marianas headquarters
    Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting is held in Guam at Joint Region Marianas headquarters
    Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting is held in Guam at Joint Region Marianas headquarters
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia commander hosts social event at Nimitz House for the Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia commander hosts social event at Nimitz House for the Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia commander hosts social event at Nimitz House for the Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia commander hosts social event at Nimitz House for the Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia commander hosts social event at Nimitz House for the Federated States of Micronesia Joint Committee Meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)
    allies and partners
    Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM)
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTF-M)
    Federated States of Micronesia (FSM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download