    NTAG Nashville Change of Command [Image 20 of 20]

    NTAG Nashville Change of Command

    SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville

    Cmdr. Christopher Yates, left, salutes Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, center, as he takes command from Capt. Lacey Vestal as commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville in Smyrna, Tennessee, June 2. NTAG Nashville includes 46 Navy recruiting stations across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas and Georgia covering 138,000 square miles. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 22:23
    Photo ID: 9085002
    VIRIN: 250602-N-KU796-1175
    Resolution: 5451x3639
    Size: 10.33 MB
    Location: SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, US
    Change of command
    Navy Pride
    NTAG Nashville

