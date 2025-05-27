NTAG Nashville Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Christopher Yates, left, salutes Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, center, as he takes command from Capt. Lacey Vestal as commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville in Smyrna, Tennessee, June 2. NTAG Nashville includes 46 Navy recruiting stations across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas and Georgia covering 138,000 square miles. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)