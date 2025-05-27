Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Waters Visits Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville [Image 18 of 20]

    Rear Adm. Waters Visits Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville

    Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, poses for a photo with a Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville command patch during a visit June 3. Waters spoke with NTAG Nashville recruiters about medical waiver system improvements, a new trifold monitor configuration for government-issued laptops and recognized Sailors’ accomplishments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 22:23
    Photo ID: 9085000
    VIRIN: 250603-N-KU796-1072
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: TENNESSEE, US
    This work, Rear Adm. Waters Visits Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Pride
    Navy Recruiting
    NTAG Nashville

