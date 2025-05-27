Rear Adm. Waters Visits Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville

Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, back right, speaks with Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville, during a visit June 3. Waters spoke with NTAG Nashville recruiters about medical waiver system improvements, a new trifold monitor configuration for government-issued laptops and recognized Sailors’ accomplishments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 22:23
|Photo ID:
|9084995
|VIRIN:
|250603-N-KU796-1018
|Resolution:
|3752x2624
|Size:
|5.61 MB
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
