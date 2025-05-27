Rear Adm. Waters Visits Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, left, speaks with Navy Counselor 1st Class Drew Davis assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville, during a visit June 3, 2025. Waters spoke with NTAG Nashville recruiters about medical waiver system improvements, a new trifold monitor configuration for government-issued laptops and recognized Sailors’ accomplishments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)