Maj. Gen. David Gardner, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, delivers a speech at the Signal Monument ceremony in Carentan, France on June 4, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 21:51
|Photo ID:
|9084968
|VIRIN:
|250604-A-GF305-8468
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|CARENTAN, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Screaming Eagles Support Cabbage Patch and Signal Monument Ceremonies During D-Day 81 [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Dalton Worley, identified by DVIDS