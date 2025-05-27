Screaming Eagles Support Cabbage Patch and Signal Monument Ceremonies During D-Day 81

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. David Gardner, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, delivers a speech at the Signal Monument ceremony in Carentan, France on June 4, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.