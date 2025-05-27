Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Screaming Eagles Support Cabbage Patch and Signal Monument Ceremonies During D-Day 81 [Image 3 of 4]

    Screaming Eagles Support Cabbage Patch and Signal Monument Ceremonies During D-Day 81

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.04.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Dalton Worley 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Screaming Eagle Soldiers marching through the streets of Carentan, France on June 2, 2025 following the Cabbage Patch and Signal Monument ceremonies for the 81st commemoration of D-Day. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 21:51
    Photo ID: 9084965
    VIRIN: 250604-A-GF305-3033
    Location: CARENTAN, FR
    This work, Screaming Eagles Support Cabbage Patch and Signal Monument Ceremonies During D-Day 81 [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Dalton Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DDay
    101st ABN DIV (AASLT)
    XVII ABC

