Screaming Eagles Support Cabbage Patch and Signal Monument Ceremonies During D-Day 81

Screaming Eagle Soldiers marching through the streets of Carentan, France on June 2, 2025 following the Cabbage Patch and Signal Monument ceremonies for the 81st commemoration of D-Day. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.