Screaming Eagles Support Cabbage Patch and Signal Monument Ceremonies During D-Day 81

Screaming Eagle Soldiers gather for a group photo with a World War II veteran following the parade march after the Signal Monument ceremony in Carentan, France as a part of the 81st commemoration of D-Day on June 4, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.