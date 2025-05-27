Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Screaming Eagles Support Cabbage Patch and Signal Monument Ceremonies During D-Day 81 [Image 2 of 4]

    Screaming Eagles Support Cabbage Patch and Signal Monument Ceremonies During D-Day 81

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.04.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Dalton Worley 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Screaming Eagle Soldiers gather for a group photo with a World War II veteran following the parade march after the Signal Monument ceremony in Carentan, France as a part of the 81st commemoration of D-Day on June 4, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.

