Screaming Eagles Support Cabbage Patch and Signal Monument Ceremonies During D-Day 81

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. David Gardner, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, and Division Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Walker lead a formation of 101st Soldiers down the streets of Carentan, France as they move from the Cabbage Patch Ceremony to the Signal Monument Ceremony on June 4, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.