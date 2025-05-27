647 CES hosts Prime BEEF

U.S. Air Force Airmen in the civil engineer career field assemble a temporary shelter during Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 29, 2025. These Airmen provide crucial support for facilities, infrastructure and base operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 19:49
|Photo ID:
|9084706
|VIRIN:
|250530-F-HW521-1132
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
