    647 CES hosts Prime BEEF [Image 5 of 5]

    647 CES hosts Prime BEEF

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen in the civil engineer career field assemble a temporary shelter during Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 29, 2025. These Airmen provide crucial support for facilities, infrastructure and base operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 19:49
    Photo ID: 9084706
    VIRIN: 250530-F-HW521-1132
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    This work, 647 CES hosts Prime BEEF [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Prime BEEF
    JBPHH
    Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force

