647 CES hosts Prime BEEF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron points his weapon at a simulated threat during Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 29, 2025. When entering the field, civil engineer Airmen are often some of the first troops on the ground, requiring them to be ready for any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)