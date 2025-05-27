Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    647 CES hosts Prime BEEF [Image 4 of 5]

    647 CES hosts Prime BEEF

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron points his weapon at a simulated threat during Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 29, 2025. When entering the field, civil engineer Airmen are often some of the first troops on the ground, requiring them to be ready for any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 19:49
    Photo ID: 9084705
    VIRIN: 250530-F-HW521-1120
    Resolution: 7637x5091
    Size: 979.71 KB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    This work, 647 CES hosts Prime BEEF [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Prime BEEF
    JBPHH
    Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force

