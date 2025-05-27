647 CES hosts Prime BEEF

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron practice base security procedures during Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 29, 2025. Prime BEEF is designed to simulate Airmen dropping into an austere environment and carrying out mission essential construction tasks while performing security patrols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
