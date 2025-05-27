647 CES hosts Prime BEEF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Xavier Bailey (left), 647th Civil Engineer Squadron operations management specialist, aims his weapon alongside his wingman during Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 29, 2025. When entering the field, civil engineer Airmen are often some of the first troops on the ground, requiring them to be ready for any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)