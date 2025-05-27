DM familiarization flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Rodney Day, a local civic leader, ride on the back of an HC-130J Combat King II during an incentive flight over Theodore Roosevelt Lake, Arizona, May 21, 2025. The flight was coordinated to strengthen DM’s relationship with one of their many community partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)