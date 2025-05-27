DM familiarization flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen and Rodney Day, a local civic leader, participate in a familiarization flight over Theodore Roosevelt Lake, Arizona, May 21, 2025. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base coordinated a flight for the Airmen and the civic leader to build awareness of USAF missions across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)