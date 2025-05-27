Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DM familiarization flight [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DM familiarization flight

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen and Rodney Day, a local civic leader, participate in a familiarization flight over Theodore Roosevelt Lake, Arizona, May 21, 2025. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base coordinated a flight for the Airmen and the civic leader to build awareness of USAF missions across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 18:30
    Photo ID: 9084664
    VIRIN: 250520-F-AR459-8269
    Resolution: 5522x3674
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM familiarization flight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DM familiarization flight
    DM familiarization flight
    DM familiarization flight
    DM familiarization flight
    DM familiarization flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PJ
    AF
    DM
    DMAFB
    DM50

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download