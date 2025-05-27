DM familiarization flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 904th Rescue Squadron conduct air to ground training operations over Theodore Roosevelt Lake, Arizona, May 21, 2025. As part of an familiarization flight, Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and a Tucson civic leader had the opportunity to observe the training sortie up close. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)