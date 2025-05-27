DM familiarization flight

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 904th Rescue Squadron conduct air to ground training operations over Theodore Roosevelt Lake, Arizona, May 21, 2025. Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and a Tucson civic leader observed the training sortie as part of a familiarization flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
05.20.2025
|06.04.2025 18:30
|9084665
|250520-F-AR459-1057
|6048x4024
|2.91 MB
|Location:
DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, US
|1
|0
