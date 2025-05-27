Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM familiarization flight

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 904th Rescue Squadron conduct air to ground training operations over Theodore Roosevelt Lake, Arizona, May 21, 2025. Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and a Tucson civic leader observed the training sortie as part of a familiarization flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

