DM familiarization flight

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen from the 904th Rescue Squadron conduct air to ground training operations over Theodore Roosevelt Lake, Arizona, May 21, 2025. Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and a Tucson civic leader observed the training sortie as part of a familiarization flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)