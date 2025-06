Date Taken: 06.01.2025 Date Posted: 06.04.2025 05:58 Photo ID: 9082301 VIRIN: 250601-A-BT690-1004 Resolution: 1536x1607 Size: 605.99 KB Location: ZZ

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 28ID Soldiers Conduct Combat Medic Training with Kosovo Security Force Soldiers [Image 13 of 13], by LTC Marshal Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.