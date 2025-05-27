Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    28ID Soldiers Conduct Combat Medic Training with Kosovo Security Force Soldiers [Image 11 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    28ID Soldiers Conduct Combat Medic Training with Kosovo Security Force Soldiers

    KOSOVO

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Marshal Fox 

    28th Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the 28th Infantry Division's Surgeon Cell partner with Kosovo Security Force (KSF) members to conduct combat medic training at Gjakova Air Base, Kosovo during Immediate Response 25.

    (Army courtesy photo by Spc. Kera Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 05:58
    Photo ID: 9082323
    VIRIN: 250601-A-BT690-1010
    Resolution: 1209x1598
    Size: 221.57 KB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28ID Soldiers Conduct Combat Medic Training with Kosovo Security Force Soldiers [Image 13 of 13], by LTC Marshal Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    28ID Surgeon Cell Conducts Joint Combat Medic Training with Kosovo Security Forces
    28ID Soldiers Conduct Joint Combat Medic Training with Kosovo Security Force Soldiers
    28ID Soldiers Conduct Joint Combat Medic Training with Kosovo Security Force Soldiers
    28ID Soldiers Conduct Combat Medic Training with Kosovo Security Force Soldiers
    28ID Soldiers Conduct Combat Medic Training with Kosovo Security Force Soldiers
    28ID Soldiers Conduct Combat Medic Training with Kosovo Security Force Soldiers
    28ID Soldiers Conduct Combat Medic Training with Kosovo Security Force Soldiers
    28ID Soldiers Conduct Combat Medic Training with Kosovo Security Force Soldiers
    28ID Soldiers Conduct Combat Medic Training with Kosovo Security Force Soldiers
    28ID Soldiers Conduct Combat Medic Training with Kosovo Security Force Soldiers
    28ID Soldiers Conduct Combat Medic Training with Kosovo Security Force Soldiers
    28ID Soldiers Conduct Combat Medic Training with Kosovo Security Force Soldiers
    28ID Soldiers Conduct Combat Medic Training with Kosovo Security Force Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WeAreNato
    #defendereurope
    #28ID
    #PennsylvaniaArmyNationalGuard
    #Immedate Response 25
    #sword

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download