Date Taken: 06.01.2025 Date Posted: 06.04.2025 05:58 Photo ID: 9082322 VIRIN: 250601-A-BT690-1009 Resolution: 1218x1600 Size: 233.78 KB Location: ZZ

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 28ID Soldiers Conduct Combat Medic Training with Kosovo Security Force Soldiers [Image 13 of 13], by LTC Marshal Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.