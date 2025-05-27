Almir Hadzic is a U.S. Army local national employee and the administrative support assistant with Plan and Operations, Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach. He said he’s honored to be here and part of the U.S. Army on this special year. “I love working for the U.S. Army. I can see myself working for the U.S. Army until the day I retire. That’s my goal and my motivation. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 03:46
|Photo ID:
|9082196
|VIRIN:
|250604-A-A4479-4099
|Resolution:
|1860x2455
|Size:
|539.31 KB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Ansbach local national originally from Croatia proud of US Army service on 250th birthday [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRC Ansbach LN employee originally from Croatia proud of US Army service on 250th birthday
No keywords found.