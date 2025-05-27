Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Ansbach local national originally from Croatia proud of US Army service on 250th birthday [Image 2 of 2]

    LRC Ansbach local national originally from Croatia proud of US Army service on 250th birthday

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.04.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Almir Hadzic is a U.S. Army local national employee and the administrative support assistant with Plan and Operations, Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach. He said he’s honored to be here and part of the U.S. Army on this special year. “I love working for the U.S. Army. I can see myself working for the U.S. Army until the day I retire. That’s my goal and my motivation. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

