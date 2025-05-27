LRC Ansbach local national originally from Croatia proud of US Army service on 250th birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Almir Hadzic is a U.S. Army local national employee and the administrative support assistant with Plan and Operations, Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach. He said he’s honored to be here and part of the U.S. Army on this special year. “I love working for the U.S. Army. I can see myself working for the U.S. Army until the day I retire. That’s my goal and my motivation. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)