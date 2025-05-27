LRC Ansbach LN employee originally from Croatia proud of US Army service on 250th birthday

Courtesy Photo | Almir Hadzic is a U.S. Army local national employee and the administrative support...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Almir Hadzic is a U.S. Army local national employee and the administrative support assistant with Plan and Operations, Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach. He said he’s honored to be here and part of the U.S. Army on this special year. “I love working for the U.S. Army. I can see myself working for the U.S. Army until the day I retire. That’s my goal and my motivation. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany – Originally from Republic of Croatia, Almir Hadzic was recently recognized by his director and his supervisory chain of command for his five years of service with the U.S. Army as local national employee.



But the administrative support assistant with Plan and Operations, Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach, also served with LRC Ansbach and the Army for five years as a contractor and assistant dining facility manager at the Flight Line Restaurant on Stork Barracks in Illesheim, Germany. And he was a contractor with the Army in Afghanistan for five more, working as the housing supervisor at Bagram Air Base.



Hadzic, who is 49 years old, said his main responsibilities at LRC Ansbach include generating reports that are sent up to U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach and the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, producing the daily personnel status for LRC Ansbach, which also goes up to the brigade, and managing one of two LRC Ansbach Government Purchase Cards. In fact, he’s the only local national employee at LRC Ansbach with a GPC.



Hadzic is quick to explain why his team at LRC Ansbach is so critical to the Soldiers, Army Civilians and Families in the USAG Ansbach community. He said without their support, many important services would not be available to the community members there.



“We are the number one go to support organization for all the Soldiers and Families stationed here, including Soldiers who come here on rotation as part of the Army’s Regionally Aligned Forces program,” Hadzic said.



“We run two dining facilities, provide [Central Issue Facility] support, transportation to include running multiple bus routes, property book support, drivers testing, drivers licensing, inbound and outbound shipping of household goods and unaccompanied baggage, and much more – we do all of this in support of Soldiers and their Families,” said Hadzic.



Hadzic said he enjoys treating everyone he supports – both fellow employees and customers – with dignity, respect and kindness. He said he likes meeting new people at his job and is extremely proud of his service, especially on this important year – the Army’s 250th birthday.



“I’m honored to be here and be a part of this amazing organization, especially this year. I love working for the U.S. Army. I can see myself working for the U.S. Army until the day I retire. That’s my goal and my motivation. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” he said.



LRC Ansbach is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation, and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Ansbach directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Ansbach.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command's materiel enterprise to support joint forces.



The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14.