    LRC Ansbach local national originally from Croatia proud of US Army service on 250th birthday [Image 1 of 2]

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Almir Hadzic was recently presented with a five-year length of service award from his director, Danny Griffith. In addition to his five years as a local national U.S. Army employee, the administrative support assistant with Plan and Operations, Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach, was a contractor with LRC Ansbach and five years and an Army contractor in Afghanistan for five more. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

