U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Calvin Wright, airfield management operations supervisor, 51st Operational Support Squadron, speaks with a teammate while coordinating scheduled runway checks for foreign object debris at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 3, 2025. Wright conducts daily inspections to detect wildlife pavement damage or anything that could pose a risk to aircraft safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 02:02
|Photo ID:
|9082169
|VIRIN:
|250603-F-TU760-1009
|Resolution:
|5312x3541
|Size:
|3.49 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Calvin Wright [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Calvin Wright
