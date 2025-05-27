Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Calvin Wright

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Calvin Wright, airfield management operations supervisor, 51st Operational Support Squadron, speaks with a teammate while coordinating scheduled runway checks for foreign object debris at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 3, 2025. Wright conducts daily inspections to detect wildlife pavement damage or anything that could pose a risk to aircraft safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)