Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Calvin Wright

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Calvin Wright, airfield management operations supervisor, 51st Operational Support Squadron, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 3, 2025. Wright supports airfield operations by managing flight plans, performing inspections, and enforcing safety protocols to ensure safe and efficient aircraft movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)