    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Calvin Wright

    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Calvin Wright

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Calvin Wright, airfield management operations supervisor

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.03.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Calvin Wright, 51st Operational Support Squadron airfield management operations supervisor, was named Mustang of the Week for his outstanding dedication to flight line safety and operational excellence at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 3.

    With nearly seven years of service, Wright is responsible for maintaining airfield integrity. He conducts daily inspections for foreign object debris, wildlife, and pavement damage, while also coordinating flight plans and issuing safety notices—ensuring smooth arrivals and departures for both local and transient aircraft. Wright emphasized the importance of his team’s reach across airfield operations.

    “Our job touches every part of the flight line,” Wright said. “We help make sure each aircraft lands and takes off safely, without disruption.”

    Wright’s role is critical in supporting the 51st Fighter Wing’s fight tonight mission readiness, as his expertise helps prevent delays and hazards that could impact operational tempo. His attention to detail and proactive communication contribute to maintaining a safe and efficient flight environment. Known for his strong sense of teamwork and positive attitude, Wright actively assists his peers and fosters a collaborative environment that ensures the flight line operates at peak performance. Wright’s leadership hasn’t gone unnoticed by his supervisor.

    “Senior Airman Wright is dependable, sharp, and genuinely cares about the mission and the people around him,” said Technical Sgt. Kaela Person. “He’s a leader by example and someone the entire team trusts.”

    Wright recently operated as the sole airfield management representative during a temporary duty assignment, where he coordinated independently and returned with lessons that enhanced team operations. His past assignments include Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, and Morón Air Base, Spain. He’s now preparing for a follow-on assignment to Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii.

    Wright’s contributions directly supports Osan’s strategic priorities—strengthening readiness, sustaining the force, and defending the Korean Peninsula. His dedication ensures aircraft can launch at a moment’s notice and reinforces the 51st Fighter Wing’s ability to project airpower when it matters most.

