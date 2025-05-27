U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Calvin Wright, airfield management operations supervisor, 51st Operational Support Squadron, conducts a routine flight line inspection at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 3, 2025. Wright helps ensure aircraft can safely take off and land by identifying potential runway hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
This work, Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Calvin Wright [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Calvin Wright
