Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Calvin Wright

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Calvin Wright, airfield management operations supervisor, 51st Operational Support Squadron, conducts a routine flight line inspection at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 3, 2025. Wright helps ensure aircraft can safely take off and land by identifying potential runway hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 02:02
    Photo ID: 9082167
    VIRIN: 250603-F-TU760-1003
    Resolution: 5339x3559
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    Osan Air Base
    51st Operations Support Squadron
    Mustang of the Week
    Multi Capable Airmen

