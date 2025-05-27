Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Calvin Wright

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Calvin Wright, airfield management operations supervisor, 51st Operational Support Squadron, conducts a routine flight line inspection at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 3, 2025. Wright helps ensure aircraft can safely take off and land by identifying potential runway hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)