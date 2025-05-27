Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 16 of 17]

    QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to land on the flight deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 1, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 20:34
    Photo ID: 9081918
    VIRIN: 250601-M-AS577-1423
    Resolution: 5957x3971
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH53
    Aviation
    USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49)
    QUART
    3/1

