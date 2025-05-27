Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 12 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466 , Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to touch down at Landing Zone Viewpoint to conduct field landing carrier practices during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, May 31, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Maine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 20:34
    Photo ID: 9081914
    VIRIN: 250601-M-PO838-1003
    Resolution: 4610x3460
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 17 of 17], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) Participates in ACV Embarkation
    QUART: LCACs Conduct Ship-to-Shore Movements
    QUART: LCACs Conduct Ship-to-Shore Movements
    QUART: LCACs Conduct Ship-to-Shore Movements
    QUART: LCACs Conduct Ship-to-Shore Movements
    QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH53
    Aviation
    USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49)
    QUART
    3/1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download