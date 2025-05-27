QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to lift off the flight deck of the of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 1, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)