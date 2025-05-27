A U.S. Marine assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing prepares to land a CH-53E Super Stallion on the flight deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 1, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|06.01.2025
|06.03.2025 20:34
|9081912
|250601-M-AS577-1141
|4049x2699
|3.23 MB
|USS HARPERS FERRY, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
This work, QUART: CH53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.