    U-2 flies with T-38's [Image 5 of 5]

    U-2 flies with T-38's

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 99th Reconnaissance Squadron Lockheed U-2 "Dragon Lady" flies with a two-ship T-38 Talon formation from the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron while a commercial airliner flies in the background over Beale Air Force Base, California, June 2, 2025. The U-2 and T-38 aircraft flew together to practice for an aerial demonstration in the Beale Air & Space Expo 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 19:27
    Photo ID: 9081831
    VIRIN: 250602-F-WX919-1031
    Resolution: 5481x3656
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, U-2 flies with T-38's [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U-2 flies with T-38's

    U-2 Dragon Lady
    T-38 Talon
    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    Beale Air & Space Expo
    99 RS
    1 RS

