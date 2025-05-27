U-2 flies with T-38's

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 99th Reconnaissance Squadron Lockheed U-2 "Dragon Lady" flies with a two-ship T-38 Talon formation from the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron while a commercial airliner flies in the background over Beale Air Force Base, California, June 2, 2025. The U-2 and T-38 aircraft flew together to practice for an aerial demonstration in the Beale Air & Space Expo 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Frederick A. Brown)