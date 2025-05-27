U-2 flies with T-38's

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 99th Reconnaissance Squadron Lockheed U-2 "Dragon Lady" flies with a two-ship T-38 Talon formation from the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron over Beale Air Force Base, California, June 2, 2025. The U-2 is a high-altitude/near space reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft which delivers critical imagery and signals intelligence to decision makers throughout all phases of conflict, including peacetime indications and warnings, low-intensity conflict, and large-scale hostilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Frederick A. Brown)