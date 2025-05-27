U-2 flies with T-38's

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 99th Reconnaissance Squadron Lockheed U-2 "Dragon Lady" flies with a two-ship T-38 Talon formation from the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron over Beale Air Force Base, California, June 2, 2025. The T-38 Talon is a twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet trainer used in a variety of roles because of its design, economy of operations, ease of maintenance, high performance and exceptional safety record. (U.S. Air Force photo by Frederick A. Brown)