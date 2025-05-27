A U.S. Air Force 99th Reconnaissance Squadron Lockheed U-2 "Dragon Lady" flies with a two-ship T-38 Talon formation from the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron over Beale Air Force Base, California, June 2, 2025. The aircraft flew together to practice for an aerial demonstration in the Beale Air & Space Expo 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 19:27
|Photo ID:
|9081828
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-WX919-1021
|Resolution:
|5145x3432
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U-2 flies with T-38's [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.