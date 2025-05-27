Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta 6 Detachment 4 Activation [Image 3 of 3]

    Delta 6 Detachment 4 Activation

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Maj. Torius Davis, incoming Delta 6, Detachment 4 commander, addresses attendees of the DEL 6 DET 4 activation ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 29, 2024. Delta 6, Detachment 4 was activated to replace the former 65th Cyberspace Squadron at VSFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 17:54
    Photo ID: 9081719
    VIRIN: 250529-X-HB409-1042
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 11.56 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Delta 6 Detachment 4 Activation [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

