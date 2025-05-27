Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Jacob Majewski, 65th Cyberspace Squadron commander, addresses attendees of the Delta 6, Detachment 4 activation ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 29, 2025. Delta 6, Detachment 4 was activated to replace the former 65th Cyberspace Squadron at VSFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)