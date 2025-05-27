Delta 6 Detachment 4 Activation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Jacob Majewski, 65th Cyberspace Squadron commander left, stands at attention with U.S. Space Force Maj. Torius Davis, incoming Delta 6, Detachment 4 commander, during the DEL 6 DET 4 activation ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 29, 2024. Delta 6, Detachment 4 was activated to replace the former 65th Cyberspace Squadron at VSFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)