    Delta 6 Detachment 4 Activation [Image 2 of 3]

    Delta 6 Detachment 4 Activation

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Jacob Majewski, 65th Cyberspace Squadron commander left, stands at attention with U.S. Space Force Maj. Torius Davis, incoming Delta 6, Detachment 4 commander, during the DEL 6 DET 4 activation ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., May 29, 2024. Delta 6, Detachment 4 was activated to replace the former 65th Cyberspace Squadron at VSFB. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

