Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4 MDG conducts change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4 MDG conducts change of command ceremony

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Marshall, outgoing 4th Medical Group commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 30, 2025. During the ceremony, Marshall relinquished command to Col. Pamela Douglas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Lynn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 14:38
    Photo ID: 9080973
    VIRIN: 250530-F-LD599-1028
    Resolution: 5456x3637
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4 MDG conducts change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4 MDG conducts change of command ceremony
    4 MDG conducts change of command ceremony
    4 MDG conducts change of command ceremony
    4 MDG conducts change of command ceremony
    4 MDG conducts change of command ceremony
    4 MDG conducts change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    Change of Command
    4th Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download