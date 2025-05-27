U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Marshall, outgoing 4th Medical Group commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 30, 2025. During the ceremony, Marshall relinquished command to Col. Pamela Douglas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Lynn)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9080973
|VIRIN:
|250530-F-LD599-1028
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, 4 MDG conducts change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.