4 MDG conducts change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Marshall, right, outgoing 4th Medical Group commander, passes the guidon to Col. Morgan Lohse, 4th Fighter Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 30, 2025. The passing of the guidon signifies the official transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Lynn)