4 MDG conducts change of command ceremony

U.S Air Force Col. Sean Marshall, left, outgoing 4th Medical Group commander, and Col. Pamela Douglas, incoming 4th MDG commander, attend a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 30, 2025. A change of command is a formal ceremony where the authority and responsibility of a command are passed from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Lynn)