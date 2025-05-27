Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4 MDG conducts change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    4 MDG conducts change of command ceremony

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Morgan Lohse, 4th Fighter Wing commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 30, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Sean Marshall relinquished command to Col. Pamela Douglas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt David Lynn)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 14:38
    Photo ID: 9080926
    VIRIN: 250530-F-LD599-1022
    Resolution: 4397x3141
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    4th Fighter Wing
    Change of Command
    4th Medical Group

