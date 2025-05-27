4 MDG conducts change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Morgan Lohse, 4th Fighter Wing commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 30, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Sean Marshall relinquished command to Col. Pamela Douglas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt David Lynn)