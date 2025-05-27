Firefighting Training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Strengthens Partnerships with Tri-Valley Community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 20 Alameda Firefighting Academy Cadets practice creating a fire break during wildland firefighting training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, May 5, 2025. During the training, the cadets practiced creating fire breaks, firefighting hose discipline and emergency procedures. With more than 1,800 acres of training area, within a 45-minute drive of San Francisco, PRFTA’s unique location provides an optimal training environment for federal, state and local emergency services personnel to train.