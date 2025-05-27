Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Firefighting Training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Strengthens Partnerships with Tri-Valley Community [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Firefighting Training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Strengthens Partnerships with Tri-Valley Community

    DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Jim O'Donnell 

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area

    More than 20 Alameda Firefighting Academy Cadets practice creating a fire break during wildland firefighting training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, May 5, 2025. During the training, the cadets practiced creating fire breaks, firefighting hose discipline and emergency procedures. With more than 1,800 acres of training area, within a 45-minute drive of San Francisco, PRFTA’s unique location provides an optimal training environment for federal, state and local emergency services personnel to train.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 14:21
    Photo ID: 9080917
    VIRIN: 250505-A-SV101-2130
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1004.57 KB
    Location: DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighting Training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Strengthens Partnerships with Tri-Valley Community [Image 4 of 4], by Jim O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Firefighting Training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Strengthens Partnerships with Tri-Valley Community
    Firefighting Training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Strengthens Partnerships with Tri-Valley Community
    Firefighting Training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Strengthens Partnerships with Tri-Valley Community
    Firefighting Training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Strengthens Partnerships with Tri-Valley Community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Firefighting Training at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Strengthens Partnerships with Tri-Valley Community

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download